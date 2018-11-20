Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

The American Athletic Conference banner is dropped during the State of The American pep rally.

Wichita State men’s basketball had three players sign their national letter of intent on Saturday.

The Shockers will add Tyson Etienne, Noah Fernandez, and DeAntoni Gordon to next year’s roster.



All three prospects are ranked inside the top 250 of 247Sports’ player rankings.

Etienne is the second-highest-rated recruit Gregg Marshall has brought in to the program. According to 247Sports, he is ranked at number 115 in his class and is a four-star-caliber player. Etienne is from Englewood, New Jersey, and played last season in Connecticut at Putnam Science Academy.

Fernandez is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked at 168 in the 2019 class. He is from Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and played last season for Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

Gordon is a consensus three-star prospect as well and is ranked at 242 in his class. He is also the 31st-ranked power-forward according to 247Sports. Gordon is from Mobile, Alabama, and played last season at John L. Leflore Preparatory Academy.