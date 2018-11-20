Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

Marshall Sunner, Sports ReporterNovember 19, 2018Leave a Comment

The+American+Athletic+Conference+banner+is+dropped+during+the+State+of+The+American+pep+rally.
The American Athletic Conference banner is dropped during the State of The American pep rally.

The American Athletic Conference banner is dropped during the State of The American pep rally.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

The American Athletic Conference banner is dropped during the State of The American pep rally.

Wichita State men’s basketball had three players sign their national letter of intent on Saturday.

The Shockers will add Tyson Etienne, Noah Fernandez, and DeAntoni Gordon to next year’s roster.

All three prospects are ranked inside the top 250 of 247Sports’ player rankings.

Etienne is the second-highest-rated recruit Gregg Marshall has brought in to the program. According to 247Sports, he is ranked at number 115 in his class and is a four-star-caliber player. Etienne is from Englewood, New Jersey, and played last season in Connecticut at Putnam Science Academy.

Fernandez is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked at 168 in the 2019 class. He is from Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and played last season for Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

Gordon is a consensus three-star prospect as well and is ranked at 242 in his class. He is also the 31st-ranked power-forward according to 247Sports. Gordon is from Mobile, Alabama, and played last season at John L. Leflore Preparatory Academy.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic
Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic
Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in
Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in
Sunflower staffers predict Davidson outcome
Sunflower staffers predict Davidson outcome
Gregg Marshall compares WSU’s up-and-down start to Dow Jones Industrial Average
Gregg Marshall compares WSU’s up-and-down start to Dow Jones Industrial Average
How Wichita State held off Providence
How Wichita State held off Providence

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic
Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic
Shockers celebrate best start since 1996
Shockers celebrate best start since 1996
Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in
Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in
PHOTOS: Shockers still perfect
PHOTOS: Shockers still perfect
Shockers on verge of ending 15-year streak
Shockers on verge of ending 15-year streak
Navigate Left
  • Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic

  • Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

    Arts & Culture

    Stan Lee: The passing of a ‘real-life’ superhero

  • Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

    Men's Basketball

    Sunflower staffers predict Davidson outcome

  • Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

    Men's Basketball

    Gregg Marshall compares WSU’s up-and-down start to Dow Jones Industrial Average

  • Shockers ink three newcomers for next season

    Men's Basketball

    How Wichita State held off Providence

Navigate Right