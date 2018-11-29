Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|November 29, 2018

Baylor+forward+Jo+Lual-Acuil+Jr.+scores+on+Wichita+State+guard+Landry+Shamet+in+the+second+half+in+Ferrel+Center%2C+in+Waco%2C+Texas.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scores on Wichita State guard Landry Shamet in the second half in Ferrel Center, in Waco, Texas.

Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scores on Wichita State guard Landry Shamet in the second half in Ferrel Center, in Waco, Texas.

Brian Hayes

Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scores on Wichita State guard Landry Shamet in the second half in Ferrel Center, in Waco, Texas.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scores on Wichita State guard Landry Shamet in the second half in Ferrel Center, in Waco, Texas.

Advertisement

Wichita State will play rare host to Big 12 competition on Saturday.

The Shockers, who almost annually play Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, will finish a home-and-away series with Baylor on Saturday night.

“He’s not afraid to play us,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said of Baylor’s Scott Drew.

Brian Hayes
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly and Baylor guard Jake Lindsey fight for a ball in the first half in Ferrel Center, in Waco, Texas.

Baylor enters Saturday’s game with a five win, two loss record. The Bears lost their home-opener to Texas Southern. All five of their wins come to teams ranked outside of KenPom’s top 150. Wichita State is ranked No. 82 in KenPom. Baylor is 58.

Should the Shockers win, WSU would have a record above .500 for the first time this season.

Marshall said his team will have turned the corner “when we start consecutively beating people.”

“The standards are pretty high. This year is no exception,” Marshall said. “Our margin for error is minimal.”

WSU hosts Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Khánh Nguyễn
Wichita State’s Samajae Haynes-Jones looks to shoot during their game against Rice University on Nov. 25, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
PHOTOS: Shockers light up Rice
PHOTOS: Shockers light up Rice
Shockers ink three newcomers for next season
Shockers ink three newcomers for next season
Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic
Shockers fall to 6th place in Charleston Classic

Other stories filed under Sports

Sports in brief — Nov. 29
Sports in brief — Nov. 29
Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
PHOTOS: Shockers home streak snapped, record moves to 5-2
PHOTOS: Shockers home streak snapped, record moves to 5-2
Sophomore libero earns conference honors
Sophomore libero earns conference honors
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
Navigate Left
  • Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

    Sports

    Sports in brief — Nov. 29

  • Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

    Men's Basketball

    Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor

  • Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

    Campus

    President John Bardo hospitalized for chronic lung condition

  • Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

    Men's Basketball

    Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in

  • Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

    Sports

    Shockers on verge of ending 15-year streak

Navigate Right