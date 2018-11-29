Baylor series continues at Koch Arena
Advertisement
Wichita State will play rare host to Big 12 competition on Saturday.
The Shockers, who almost annually play Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, will finish a home-and-away series with Baylor on Saturday night.
“He’s not afraid to play us,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said of Baylor’s Scott Drew.
Baylor enters Saturday’s game with a five win, two loss record. The Bears lost their home-opener to Texas Southern. All five of their wins come to teams ranked outside of KenPom’s top 150. Wichita State is ranked No. 82 in KenPom. Baylor is 58.
Should the Shockers win, WSU would have a record above .500 for the first time this season.
Marshall said his team will have turned the corner “when we start consecutively beating people.”
“The standards are pretty high. This year is no exception,” Marshall said. “Our margin for error is minimal.”
WSU hosts Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...
Leave a Reply