Gregg Marshall on Jacksonville State: ‘They can easily come in here and beat us’

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|December 12, 2018

Head+Coach+Gregg+Marshall+sat+down+in+the+final+minutes+of+their+game+against+the+University+of+Oklahoma+at+Chesapeake+Energy+Arena+in+Oklahoma+City+on+Dec.+8%2C+2018.
Wichita State enters Wednesday night’s home match with Jacksonville State hoping to avenge the program’s worst loss under Gregg Marshall.

Saturday’s 32-point loss to Oklahoma had record low shooting numbers. The team shot 24 percent, which was the lowest shooting percentage in 21 years.

Jacksonville State enters Wednesday riding a five-game win streak. They were picked to finish third out of 12 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“They’ve got fourth and fifth-year seniors,” Marshall said. “I think, four out of the five of them are in the starting lineup.

“We’re going to be going against a well-coached team.”

Jacksonville State also has two transfers that come from Power Five conference teams. Detrick Mostella is a redshirt senior who transferred from Tennessee, and Ty Hudson is a transfer from Clemson.

“They are going to be very talented, and very scary,” Marshall said.

The Gamecocks rank 13th in the country in steals per game, averaging 9.6 steals per contest.

“They play hard. They get right up in you,” Marshall said. “They’re grown men. Who knows what can happen on Wednesday.

“They can easily come in here and beat us.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State freshman Erik Stevenson takes a shot during their game against the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

WSU shoots much better inside Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers average 41 percent from the field at Koch Arena this season.

Freshman guard Erik Stevenson is shooting 54 percent from the field and 51 percent from three when at Koch Arena.

Marshall was optimistic that Saturday’s loss may “jolt” the team “back to reality.”

Wichita State senior shot fakes against Oklahoma sophomore Brady Manek. Wichita State lost to Oklahoma by 32 points in Oklahoma City.

Joseph Barringhaus

Tip-off against Jacksonville State is set for 7:00 p.m.

The game will also be streamed on Cox YURVIEW and ESPN3. It can be listened on KEYN 103.7 FM.

 

