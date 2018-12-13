Sophomore Abby Pugh to transfer

Wichita State's Abby Pugh celebrates a kill. Wichita State lost to Southern Methodist in three sets Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Sophomore middle blocker Abby Pugh will transfer from the Wichita State volleyball team.

Pugh announced via Instagram that she will continue her playing career at San Diego State University.

Pugh took a redshirt season her freshman year. She played in 98 sets for WSU this season. Twice she posted a career-high 13 kills.