Sophomore Abby Pugh to transfer

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|December 13, 2018

Wichita State's Abby Pugh celebrates a kill. Wichita State lost to Southern Methodist in three sets Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Sophomore middle blocker Abby Pugh will transfer from the Wichita State volleyball team.

Pugh announced via Instagram that she will continue her playing career at San Diego State University.

Pugh took a redshirt season her freshman year. She played in 98 sets for WSU this season. Twice she posted a career-high 13 kills.

Selena Favela
Wichita State sophomore Abby Pugh hits the ball during the game against North Texas.

 

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

