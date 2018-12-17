Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Chance Moore to transfer from Wichita State

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief|December 17, 2018

Freshman wing Chance Moore will transfer from Wichita State, the team announced Monday.

“Chance Moore has decided to transfer and is no longer a member of the Wichita State basketball team,” Bryan Holmgren, WSU Athletics director of communications, wrote in an email Monday.

The Sunrise Christian Academy product had scored just three points in 20 minutes of action prior to the announcement.

Moore did not travel with the the team to Oklahoma City to face Oklahoma on Dec. 8. The team cited an injury but offered no further explanation for his absence. After the 32-point loss to OU — the worst in Gregg Marshall’s tenure — Moore tweeted “SMH.” 

Moore did not suit up against Jacksonville State or Southern Miss last week. Photos posted on his Instagram Sunday showed him home in Kentucky. WSU hosts Oral Roberts on Wednesday and travels to Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday before breaking for holiday.

Moore has already been removed from the WSU student directory.

Moore told The Sunflower in October that immaturity could be a problem for WSU’s young team.

“I’ve played on some teams that are young and dumb and don’t like, do things that you should do if you’re a veteran team,” Moore said. “We need to just be veterans as soon as possible.”

Moore was a four-star recruit, as rated by ESPN.

Neither Moore nor the team have commented further on the departure. The program is not expected to comment on Moore’s transfer.

