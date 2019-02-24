Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis looks to shoot during their game against Memphis on Feb. 23 at Koch Arena.

How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis

It’s not every day an opponent posts 30 points at Charles Koch Arena.

But Wichita State could do little to stop Jeremiah Martin on Saturday. He scored 37 points. He made all 14 free throws. He sealed the game at the free throw line in the final sequence. He was clutch.

“The one thing I can say about him (Martin) is heart,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said.

WSU, in many ways, did a lot of things right. Ultimately, after trading threes and finishes at the rim, Memphis came out three points ahead.

WSU snapped a six-game winning streak wearing its yellow uniforms.

Once in a 16-point hole, the Tigers ended a seven-minute scoring drought scoring three baskets in a row. Memphis stayed in the game returning to the free throw line — which helped when the Tigers missed 12 consecutive shots.

Memphis made 61 percent of its shots in the second half, including 50 percent from three, after shooting 34 percent in the first half.

“We showed we could play through different stretches,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said.” We have to be smarter. Some of our fouls are really dumb.

“Its on me. I have to get them better.”

After a sub-par first half by his standards, Martin caught fire in the second half. In the first half Martin shot 1-8 from the field, Martin got red-hot scoring 29 of Memphis’ 52 second-half points including five threes.

“He’s representing this city,” Hardaway said. “He’s never been to the NCAA Tournament. He’s playing like he’s never made it and wants to make it.”

Martin’s 37 points were the most WSU had allowed all year, which was more than Davidson’s Jon Alex Gudmundsson’s 33 points in the Charleston Classic. It was also the most in Charles Koch Arena this season since SMU’s Isiaha Mike’s 25 points.

Although Jamarius Burton led the Shockers in not only assists, 9, but also plus/minus, 11, he struggled with foul trouble throughout. After leading WSU on an 8-0 run and setting up a tie with four minutes left in play, Burton fouled out with more than two minutes remaining.