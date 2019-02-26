Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Udeze to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|February 26, 2019

Wichita+State+freshman+Morris+Udeze+dunks+the+ball+during+their+game+on+Dec.+15%2C+2018+at+INTRUST+Bank+Arena.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Udeze to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze dunks the ball during their game on Dec. 15, 2018 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze dunks the ball during their game on Dec. 15, 2018 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze dunks the ball during their game on Dec. 15, 2018 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze dunks the ball during their game on Dec. 15, 2018 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze will undergo surgery to repair an injured shoulder.

Udeze is said to have reaggravated an existing injury to the shoulder a few weeks ago in practice. He has missed WSU’s last seven games.

“After looking at it with the doctor … it was determined there was too much pain, too much damage had been done, he’s going to have surgery,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said to media Tuesday.

Udeze is expected to have a recovery time of five months, Marshall said. That will likely put the freshman forward back in play come August. He played in 16 games for WSU this season.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State forward Morris Udeze sits out from the game against Tulane on Feb. 9, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

 

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State
Dennis, Shockers steamroll Golden Hurricane with near-perfect offense
Dennis, Shockers steamroll Golden Hurricane with near-perfect offense
Gregg Marshall’s keys to victory? ‘Scoring more points than the other team’
Gregg Marshall’s keys to victory? ‘Scoring more points than the other team’

Other stories filed under Sports

No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State
Navigate Left
Navigate Right