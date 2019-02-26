Udeze to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze dunks the ball during their game on Dec. 15, 2018 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita State freshman Morris Udeze will undergo surgery to repair an injured shoulder.

Udeze is said to have reaggravated an existing injury to the shoulder a few weeks ago in practice. He has missed WSU’s last seven games.

“After looking at it with the doctor … it was determined there was too much pain, too much damage had been done, he’s going to have surgery,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said to media Tuesday.

Udeze is expected to have a recovery time of five months, Marshall said. That will likely put the freshman forward back in play come August. He played in 16 games for WSU this season.