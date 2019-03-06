Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

McDuffie, Haynes-Jones struggle from the field, but go out with a win on senior night

Marshall Sunner and Sean Marty|March 5, 2019

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State defeated East Carolina on Tuesday, 72-55.

The game marked the last home game of the season for the Shockers, and the last ever inside Charles Koch Arena for Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones.

McDuffie finished the night with a team-high 16 points on 4 for 11 shooting, while Haynes-Jones added 7 points (2-11) to the team total.

As a whole, the Shockers shot 40.3 percent from the field and held the Pirates to a mellow 36 percent from the field. They also forced ECU to commit 10 turnovers.

Up next, WSU travels to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave from Tulane on Saturday.

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

