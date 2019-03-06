McDuffie, Haynes-Jones struggle from the field, but go out with a win on senior night

Wichita State defeated East Carolina on Tuesday, 72-55.

The game marked the last home game of the season for the Shockers, and the last ever inside Charles Koch Arena for Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones.

McDuffie finished the night with a team-high 16 points on 4 for 11 shooting, while Haynes-Jones added 7 points (2-11) to the team total.

As a whole, the Shockers shot 40.3 percent from the field and held the Pirates to a mellow 36 percent from the field. They also forced ECU to commit 10 turnovers.

Up next, WSU travels to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave from Tulane on Saturday.