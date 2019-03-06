Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

Joseph Barringhaus|March 6, 2019

Wichita State closed out their home season with a win over East Carolina. Senior Markis McDuffie led the team with 16 points while fellow senior Samajae Haynes-Jones followed with 7 points.

The Shockers beat ECU 72-55 and play their final game of the regular season against Tulane on Saturday. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Gallery|41 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones shoots in warmups before the game against ECU. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

About the Writer
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

