PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

Wichita State closed out their home season with a win over East Carolina. Senior Markis McDuffie led the team with 16 points while fellow senior Samajae Haynes-Jones followed with 7 points.

The Shockers beat ECU 72-55 and play their final game of the regular season against Tulane on Saturday. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Gallery | 41 Photos Joseph Barringhaus Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones shoots in warmups before the game against ECU. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)