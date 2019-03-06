PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
Wichita State closed out their home season with a win over East Carolina. Senior Markis McDuffie led the team with 16 points while fellow senior Samajae Haynes-Jones followed with 7 points.
The Shockers beat ECU 72-55 and play their final game of the regular season against Tulane on Saturday. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)
