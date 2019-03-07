Bredbennner thrown from game, Shockers drop game at Oklahoma State

Wichita State collects themselves during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State collects themselves during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State collects themselves during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State softball coach Kristi Bredbenner was thrown from the game in the sixth inning Wednesday night as the Shockers dropped a game on the road to Oklahoma State, 3-0.

With the loss, the Shockers snapped a five-game winning streak.

Wichita State’s Caitlyn Bingham struggled out of the gate, allowing a pair of runs through just over two innings of work including a solo home run to center courtesy of Oklahoma State’s Chyenne Factor.

Erin McDonald came in of relief of Bingham and had some success of the bullpen. McDonald allowed a solo home run in her first inning of work but kept the Cowgirls scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The Shocker offense was never able to catch its stride. Despite outhitting the Cowgirls, Wichita State couldn’t break into the scorer’s column.

Bredbenner was ejected from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after argument with the home plate umpire. She became adamant after McDonald failed to receive a strike call. Bredbenner had received a warning earlier in the game.

With the loss, the Shockers drop to 14-5 on the season. Next up, Wichita State will host its home opener against Nebraska on Saturday.

Gallery | 5 Photos Joseph Barringhaus Wichita State sophomore Wylie Glover slides into second during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)