Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

Austin May, Opinion Editor|March 8, 2019

You+have+them.+Read+them.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

You have them. Read them.

You have them. Read them.

Brian Hayes

You have them. Read them.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

You have them. Read them.

Finally, the moment that we’ve all been looking forward to has arrived. As students flood off of campus for the beginning of spring break, however, it is important to keep in mind that the semester is only half-way over.

Although we have been waiting for what seems to be at least a decade for this exact moment, now is not the time to be complacent. With another two months to go in the semester, it is important that we continue to push ahead, instead of regressing in the ensuing week.

While the break is obviously the perfect time to recharge your batteries, you cannot push off your assignments. Catch up on the sleep that you have undoubtedly been falling desperately behind on, but also forge ahead in your coursework. Without the constant deadlines, if only for a week, now is the time to continue your hard work at your own pace. Catch up in your classes if necessary, and push beyond into upcoming material. Instead of cramming for the test the final night, spread it out.

You can still have fun over break, but don’t put fun before your education. For instance, insert some math into your beach day by doing calc problems in the sand. If you want to go drinking, write a couple of sentences of a term paper, then take a shot. The possibilities are endless — just like this semester seems to be.

When the end of the semester rolls around, you aren’t going to regret pushing yourself and continuing your growth during spring break. Do your future self a favor, and pick up a damn textbook while you’re away. I know I will.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Columns

Bottled water ranked from nice to absolutely disgusting
Bottled water ranked from nice to absolutely disgusting
May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break
May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break
May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?

Other stories filed under Opinion

Bottled water ranked from nice to absolutely disgusting
Bottled water ranked from nice to absolutely disgusting
LTTE: Inequality, lack of transparency plague infrastructure initiative
LTTE: Inequality, lack of transparency plague infrastructure initiative
May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break
May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break
Satire: The 5 best places on campus to existentially contemplate the spending of your student fees
Satire: The 5 best places on campus to existentially contemplate the spending of your student fees
The Shock the Future referendum is far from equitable
The Shock the Future referendum is far from equitable
Navigate Left
  • Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

    Columns

    May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

  • Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

    Columns

    May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for

  • Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

    Columns

    May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’

  • Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

    Columns

    May: Top 5 ways (not) to park on campus

  • Unpopular opinion: Pick up a damn textbook over break

    Columns

    May: Top 5 study break ideas to stay sane this semester

Navigate Right