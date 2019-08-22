May: No scooters, keep the Wubers

A WUBER golfcart waits outside of the Rhatigan Student Center on Aug. 19. The WUBERs can be used for the first two days of the semester if a student needs to get somewhere on campus in a hurry.

I arrived on campus Monday morning with a sense of optimism, but this was quickly replaced with dread as I remembered just how bad parking is on campus every semester. Despite arriving on campus at around 8:30, I was unable to find a single open spot in any student lot bordering Perimeter Road.

In fact, I was forced to park across 17th Street, a 15-minute walk from my final destination, making me 15 minutes late after concluding my lengthy search.

If only there were some sort of permanent shuttle service from parking lots around campus to our classes.

As many of you have likely noticed, there is an abundance of golf carts on campus this week doing just that. Operating under the “Wuber” banner, these carts usher in the new semester with a sense of compassion from the university, pitying the students doing their best to find their way about campus for the first time.

The sad truth, however, is that these will quickly disappear, leaving us to make lengthy treks from far-off parking lots into the center of campus for our classes.

Though this is an unfortunate reality that we would all like to avoid, it is an inevitable outcome. After all, it’s not like you’re paying enough to go to college, park, and exist. Might as well walk two miles a day to make all of that money worthwhile.

Speaking of all that money that you’re paying to the university, why isn’t any of that going towards a permanent Wuber? With roughly 15,000 enrolled students — a majority of whom commute — surely the cost of parking permits alone would be enough to offset the expenses of a large fleet of golf carts and some drivers.

Hell, I’d even be willing to pay an extra $25 to ensure that I avoid a 15 minute journey from the furthest reaches of the Wichita State domain in the 100-degree August highs and the 10-degree December lows.

If Wuber goes away, I may just buy my own golf cart to transport students from building to building. If WSU isn’t willing to capitalize on their massive captive market, than the Mayflower Express sure as hell will.