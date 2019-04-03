Here’s everyone who won in this week’s SGA elections

No candidates filed to run for health professions senator, business senator, veteran students senator, underserved students senator, or out-of-state students senator positions in this week’s Student Government Association elections. Write-in candidates will be announced Friday at 5 p.m. after a verification process.

Both constitutional amendments passed with large majorities of the vote. Below are all of the students who were elected to executive and senatorial positions.

Student Body President – Kitrina Miller

Student Body Vice President – Michael J. Bearth

At Large Senators – Maribel Sanchez, Cameron Morgan, Ivan Castillo, Walter Wright, Thane Reid

Applied Studies Senators – Jordan Brown

Engineering Senators – Matthew Madden, Olga Navarro Ochoa, Thu Mai

Fine Arts Senators – Anna Grace Martin, Joseph Richey

Honors Senators – Lucas Webb, Jacob Tubach

LAS Senators – Rija Khan, Olivia Babin, Andrew Martin, and Crystal Zacarias

International Senators – Boluwatife Kahinde

Returning Adult Senators – Alyssa Bradley