Here’s everyone who won in this week’s SGA elections
No candidates filed to run for health professions senator, business senator, veteran students senator, underserved students senator, or out-of-state students senator positions in this week’s Student Government Association elections. Write-in candidates will be announced Friday at 5 p.m. after a verification process.
Both constitutional amendments passed with large majorities of the vote. Below are all of the students who were elected to executive and senatorial positions.
Student Body President – Kitrina Miller
Student Body Vice President – Michael J. Bearth
At Large Senators – Maribel Sanchez, Cameron Morgan, Ivan Castillo, Walter Wright, Thane Reid
Applied Studies Senators – Jordan Brown
Engineering Senators – Matthew Madden, Olga Navarro Ochoa, Thu Mai
Fine Arts Senators – Anna Grace Martin, Joseph Richey
Honors Senators – Lucas Webb, Jacob Tubach
LAS Senators – Rija Khan, Olivia Babin, Andrew Martin, and Crystal Zacarias
International Senators – Boluwatife Kahinde
Returning Adult Senators – Alyssa Bradley
Leave a Reply