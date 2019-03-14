Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|March 14, 2019

Markis+McDuffie+walks+through+the+lobby+of+the+team+hotel+on+the+way+to+the+game+on+March+14%2C+2019.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus%2FThe+Sunflower.%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

Markis McDuffie walks through the lobby of the team hotel on the way to the game on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Markis McDuffie walks through the lobby of the team hotel on the way to the game on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Joseph Barringhaus

Markis McDuffie walks through the lobby of the team hotel on the way to the game on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Markis McDuffie walks through the lobby of the team hotel on the way to the game on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State freshman Erik Stevenson had a simple way of saying it.

“0-0! Post season,” Stevenson wrote on Twitter.

Wichita State’s season has been a mix of the best and the worst. The Shockers, who have seven freshmen, are among the league’s (and the country’s) youngest. Inexperience showed through in the team’s first seven conference games, where Wichita State lost in six. Then, the team clicked. Wichita State won nine of its last 11, and a four-game winning streak surged the team into sixth place in the conference standings.

No team in American Athletic Conference history that started with a 1-6 conference record had finished with more than seven conference wins. Wichita State won 10.

Joseph Barringhaus
Asbjøurn Midtgaard walks through the lobby of the team hotel on the way to the game on March 14, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State now must win the conference to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m pretty disappointed in how we started the season,” said Troy Batson, a retired Shocker fan who traveled to the tournament in Memphis. “Hopefully, we show well win two games and make the NIT.”

“Young,” said Andrew Nelson, a young Wichita State fan, of this year’s squad. Nelson and Ron DeWeese, want the Shockers to play in three games. That’ll mean advancing past Temple and playing in the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday.

“Honestly, we can be the dark horse of this tournament,” Steven Gonzales, a fan from Wichita said. “The way we’re playing right now, we can play in the championship.

“We can play any of these teams. It comes down to maturity, and it comes down to composure,” Gonzales said.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State will play at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee for the American Athletic Conference.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Shockers in position to draw the six seed in the AAC tournament
Shockers in position to draw the six seed in the AAC tournament
How a crazed Shocker basketball fan helped Carl Hall see clearly
How a crazed Shocker basketball fan helped Carl Hall see clearly
‘I’ve improved as a basketball player, and grown as a man’: Seniors McDuffie, Haynes-Jones reflect on Wichita State careers
‘I’ve improved as a basketball player, and grown as a man’: Seniors McDuffie, Haynes-Jones reflect on Wichita State careers

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
President Bardo left this one sports project on the table
President Bardo left this one sports project on the table
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round
Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
Navigate Left
  • Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round

  • Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

    Sports

    President Bardo left this one sports project on the table

  • Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

    Campus

    Ron Matson remembers President Bardo as an agent of change

  • Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

    Men's Basketball

    Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer

  • Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start

    Sports

    Tulsa ends Wichita State’s season in AAC first round

Navigate Right