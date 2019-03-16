Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor|March 16, 2019

Markis McDuffie said again and again before the game “refuse to lose.” Teammate Asbjørn Midtgaard said “he really embodies that” mentality. McDuffie scored a career-best 34 points to push Temple out of the American Athletic Conference tournament and advance Wichita State to the semifinals. The Shockers will play Cincinnati at 4 p.m. Saturday in Memphis. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Gallery|58 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie shoots a three-pointer during the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum. It was the first made three-point shot of the game for the Shockers. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
‘Honor Dr. JB’: Wichita State playing in honor of late president John Bardo
‘Honor Dr. JB’: Wichita State playing in honor of late president John Bardo
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

  • PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma

  • PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

  • PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater

  • PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

    Galleries

    Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.

Navigate Right