PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals
Markis McDuffie said again and again before the game “refuse to lose.” Teammate Asbjørn Midtgaard said “he really embodies that” mentality. McDuffie scored a career-best 34 points to push Temple out of the American Athletic Conference tournament and advance Wichita State to the semifinals. The Shockers will play Cincinnati at 4 p.m. Saturday in Memphis. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).
