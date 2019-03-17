Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

Joseph Barringhaus|March 17, 2019

Eight weeks ago players would not have envisioned an opportunity to play for a conference championship, nonetheless hang with No. 24 Cincinnati in a neck-and-neck battle for the spot. Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones combined for 35 of the Shockers’ 63 points. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Gallery|42 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State seniors Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones walk back from the press conference. McDuffie and Haynes-Jones took a moment to take photos with fans before walking across the court in Memphis for the last time. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals
PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Wichita State sweeps Nebraska

Off the bat of Asea Webber's grand slam, and a no-hitter from Erin McDonald and Caitlin Bingham, Wichita State completed a two-game sweep against Nebr...

PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Jamarius Burton: ‘This program is headed for brighter days’
Jamarius Burton: ‘This program is headed for brighter days’
Wichita State’s streak of 7 straight NCAA Tournament trips ends, team awaits NIT invite
Wichita State’s streak of 7 straight NCAA Tournament trips ends, team awaits NIT invite
McDuffie, Haynes-Jones lead Wichita State to final push; Shockers fall one possession shy of AAC Championship
McDuffie, Haynes-Jones lead Wichita State to final push; Shockers fall one possession shy of AAC Championship
‘We’re a whole different team’: How Wichita State went from 1-6 in conference to the semifinals of the AAC tournament
‘We’re a whole different team’: How Wichita State went from 1-6 in conference to the semifinals of the AAC tournament
Know the opponent: Wichita State will face AAC player of the year, Cincinnati in semifinals
Know the opponent: Wichita State will face AAC player of the year, Cincinnati in semifinals
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater

Navigate Right