PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship
Eight weeks ago players would not have envisioned an opportunity to play for a conference championship, nonetheless hang with No. 24 Cincinnati in a neck-and-neck battle for the spot. Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones combined for 35 of the Shockers’ 63 points. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).
