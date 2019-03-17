PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

Eight weeks ago players would not have envisioned an opportunity to play for a conference championship, nonetheless hang with No. 24 Cincinnati in a neck-and-neck battle for the spot. Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones combined for 35 of the Shockers’ 63 points. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Gallery | 42 Photos Joseph Barringhaus Wichita State seniors Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones walk back from the press conference. McDuffie and Haynes-Jones took a moment to take photos with fans before walking across the court in Memphis for the last time. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).