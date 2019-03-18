Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie takes a free throw during the first half of the game against Cincinnati on March 16, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Increased 3-point distance, shorter shot-clock and other rule changes will be in play in the NIT

Wichita State will face a slurry of new rules when it opens play Wednesday at Furman in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

The NCAA will implement “experimental rules” in the 2019 NIT. These rules are “intended to give the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee … feedback to assist in making decisions regarding rules changes.”

These changes include an extended distance for the 3-point line and a reduced shot clock.

The 3-point line will be extended 1-foot, 8-inches.

Teams will get 20 seconds after an offensive rebounding instead of the full 30 used in NCAA games.

Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half. In other words, teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment.

Furman, who drew a three-seed in the NIT, hosts Wichita State at its arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday.