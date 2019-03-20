Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie hugs and celebrates with senior Samajae Haynes-Jones. McDuffie told Haynes-Jones to "sit down" on the couch that sits courtside after scoring the buzzer beater against UConn. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State seniors are shooting more 3-pointers than ever before

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie has taken an astonishing number of 3-pointers this year.

He’s already pulled the trigger on 213 attempts from deep this season. That’s already the most taken by a Shocker in the program’s history. Samajae Haynes-Jones, the team’s other senior, isn’t far behind. He’s shot 198 of his own — good for fourth all-time.

McDuffie has knocked in 74 3-pointers this season. His next make, likely against Furman in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament on Wednesday, will jump him to fourth-most in a season.

It’s not traditional to have a Shocker fire that many 3-pointers. Before this year, only two players in the program all-time had broke the mark. This year alone, two might.

Wichita State’s seniors, who rely more heavily on the 3-point shot than past teams, may be met with difficulty in the opening round of the NIT. This year’s NIT will feature experimental rules, which includes an extended 3-point line.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said he wasn’t sure if the increased distance would “positively or negatively affect” his team.

“That will be an interesting deal, people trying to get their feet set behind that longer line,” Marshall said.

Wichita State has now played in 10 consecutive post-season tournaments.

“My goal was to win 20 games and get to the NIT,” Marshall said Tuesday. “I thought that was a far enough away goal to be something that was hard for us to do, but still possible. We’ve gotten 19 wins and an NIT berth. I’ll definitely take that.

“This group, with our youth and inexperience, we are excited about this opportunity,” he said.

Wichita State has never played Furman.

Marshall is one win shy of reaching 500 career wins. He coached against Furman once while at Winthrop. The game, in 1998, resulted in a 60-59 Wintrhop win. Tyson Waterman, a first-year assistant for the Shockers, was Winthrop’s point guard in that game.

Wichita State and Furman will tip at 6:01 p.m. in Greensville, South Carolina.