PHOTOS: Shocker walk-off sends Jayhawks flying home

Easton Thompson, Photographer|March 21, 2019

Wichita State baseball won on a walk-off home run from Hunter Gibson. Gibson won the game in the Shockers’ first at-bat in the bottom of the 13th inning. He had two hits in five at-bats. Wichita State boosted its record to 8-11 with a 3-2 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photos by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Gallery|7 Photos
Easton Thompson
Wichita State's Mason O'Brien catches a throw to get out Kansas University's Brett Vosik at first base during their game on Wednesday, March 20. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Easton Thompson, Photographer

Easton Thompson is a photographer for The Sunflower. Thompson is a junior majoring in communication. He is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Thompson...

