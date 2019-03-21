PHOTOS: Shocker walk-off sends Jayhawks flying home

Wichita State baseball won on a walk-off home run from Hunter Gibson. Gibson won the game in the Shockers’ first at-bat in the bottom of the 13th inning. He had two hits in five at-bats. Wichita State boosted its record to 8-11 with a 3-2 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photos by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Gallery | 7 Photos Easton Thompson Wichita State's Mason O'Brien catches a throw to get out Kansas University's Brett Vosik at first base during their game on Wednesday, March 20. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).