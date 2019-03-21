PHOTOS: Shocker walk-off sends Jayhawks flying home
Wichita State baseball won on a walk-off home run from Hunter Gibson. Gibson won the game in the Shockers’ first at-bat in the bottom of the 13th inning. He had two hits in five at-bats. Wichita State boosted its record to 8-11 with a 3-2 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photos by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Easton Thompson is a photographer for The Sunflower. Thompson is a junior majoring in communication. He is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Thompson...
Leave a Reply