Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Welcome to New York: Shockers set for NIT semifinals with Lipscomb Bisons

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|March 31, 2019

Wichita+State+senior+Markis+McDuffie+walks+off+the+plan+in+New+York+prior+to+the+semifinal+game+of+the+NIT+on+March+31%2C+2019.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus%2FThe+Sunflower%29.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Welcome to New York: Shockers set for NIT semifinals with Lipscomb Bisons

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

NEW YORK CITY — Hello, New York City.

The Shockers are in the Big Apple.

Despite missing the NCAA Tournament for  the first time in seven seasons, Wichita State has advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament in Madison Square Garden in its second appearance since 2011 when the team won it all.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State freshman Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Gregg Marshall and his inexperienced group of Shockers — the fifth-least experienced team in Division I basketball — became the first team to advance to the tournament semifinals by way of beating the No. 1, 2, and 3 seeds. Wichita State punched its ticket to the semifinals after beating top-seed Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday.

Now, the Shockers will face the Lipscomb Bisons (which is grammatically incorrect, as Bison is already plural). The Bisons of the Atlantic Suns Conference clinched an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament after sharing the regular-season conference title with Liberty. After sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, Lipscomb fell short of an automatic bid, losing to Liberty in the title conference tournament title game.

Lipscomb (28-7) defeated two-seed North Carolina State in a 94-93 thriller in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall walks off the plan in New York prior to the semifinal game of the NIT on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Lipscomb, a tournament five-seed, beat No. 4 Davidson, and No. 1 UNC-Greensboro before knocking off NC State. Standing in Wichita State’s way is Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews, the Bisons’ leading scorer. He needed to drop 44 of Lipscomb’s 94 points to advance the team to a win in the semifinals.

Matthews, a 6-foot-5 guard, shoots 45 percent from the floor and is a fan of the 3-pointer. He’s hit 110 from deep this season. Outside of the sharp-shooting senior, no one on the Bisons has hit more than 50 threes this season.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie holds his hands up as he walks onto the team plane headed to New York for the NIT semifinals on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Lipscomb scores a lot — an average of 83 points per game. That’s good for seventh in the country.

The Bisons’ high-powered offense shoots 48 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3-point distance. It’s the 42nd best in the country in terms of offense. That said, the team also allows plenty of scoring against it, too. Wichita State will rely on the high-scoring efficiency of Markis McDuffie, who leads the team in scoring. Dexter Dennis, a freshman, has shown flashes of offensive firepower in NIT games, as have Asbjørn Midtgaard and Jaime Echenique. Wichita State will look to use a noticeable size advantage against the Bisons, who bring no player taller than 6-foot-9.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State junior Jaime Echenique walks off the team bus before loading the plane to New York for the NIT semifinals on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

The first game of the semifinals will tip at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday from Madison Square Garden. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Hoosiers, advance to NIT semifinals
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Hoosiers, advance to NIT semifinals
Wichita State beats Indiana, advances to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals
Wichita State beats Indiana, advances to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals
Know the opponent: Wichita State to face top-seed Indiana, who narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament
Know the opponent: Wichita State to face top-seed Indiana, who narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament
Haynes-Jones hits late 3-pointer, advances Wichita State to NIT quarterfinals
Haynes-Jones hits late 3-pointer, advances Wichita State to NIT quarterfinals

Other stories filed under Sports

AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
PHOTOS: Shockers split doubleheader
PHOTOS: Shockers split doubleheader
PHOTOS: UConn steals win from Shockers
PHOTOS: UConn steals win from Shockers
Shockers’ offense stays hot in 8-5 rout of K-State
Shockers’ offense stays hot in 8-5 rout of K-State
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls at home
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls at home
Navigate Left
Navigate Right