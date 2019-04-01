Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

Marshall Sunner, Sports Reporter|April 1, 2019

Wichita+State+freshman+Dexter+Dennis+jokingly+interviews+senior+Markis+McDuffie+in+the+New+York+Marriott+Marquis+on+April+1%2C+2019.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus%2FThe+Sunflower%29.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis jokingly interviews senior Markis McDuffie in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis jokingly interviews senior Markis McDuffie in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis jokingly interviews senior Markis McDuffie in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis jokingly interviews senior Markis McDuffie in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

NEW YORK CITY — Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis is ready for the big stage.

He was so ready, he took control of the National Invitation Tournament media luncheon Monday afternoon in New York City. He first used his cell phone as a makeshift microphone, jumping in the mix of reporters to ask his teammates Markis McDuffie, Samajae Haynes-Jones and Jaime Echenique questions. He quickly upped his game and borrowed a real microphone from Wichita TV reporters. That’s when the fun began.

He asked McDuffie, who shares an equally goofy sense of humor questions about himself in the third person.

Selena Favela
Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis interview Markis McDuffie at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Apr. 1, 2019.

“What do you think about this freshman Dexter Dennis?” Dennis asked.

“He has no bounce,” McDuffie responded, laughing.

Echenique, a junior college transfer, said the freshman hasn’t stopped talking recently. After practices, like the Shockers’ 8:30 a.m. practice on Monday, that he was tired. Dennis wasn’t. Echenique couldn’t explain how Dennis and McDuffie each preserve their noticeable energy levels.

Selena Favela
Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall tells Dexter Dennis how well he plays as a defender during interviews held at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Apr. 1, 2019.

Steve Adelson, Wichita State’s team photographer, said that between McDuffie, a vocal senior, and Dennis, few can get words in. The back-and-forth commentary and constant hijinks have helped the team grow its chemistry. Adelson added that Dennis has inherited McDuffie’s goofy sense of leadership.

Dennis offered that journalism may wind up a fall-back should his basketball career not play out. It’s likely that Dennis, who is seeing the city for the first time since he played in the area as a teenager, is excited of the setting. Echenique admitted he and his teammates are in awe of Times Square and the stage the Shockers will play on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

“Guys come from all different parts of the world,” McDuffie said. “Just to show them Times Square and the city that never sleeps, they were amazed by it.”

Selena Favela
Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis interview Samajae Haynes-Jones at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Apr. 1, 2019.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
All-American star and Bengals cornerback traces his success to Wichita roots
All-American star and Bengals cornerback traces his success to Wichita roots
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Navigate Left
  • Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

    Men's Basketball

    Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

  • Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

    Men's Basketball

    Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run

  • Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

    Men's Basketball

    AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’

  • Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

    Men's Basketball

    Welcome to New York: Shockers set for NIT semifinals with Lipscomb Bisons

  • Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State beats Indiana, advances to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals

Navigate Right