Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

The National Invitational Tournament hosted a media press conference with select players from each semifinalist team as well as the head coach of each team. Wichita State, Lipscomb, University of Texas, and Texas Christian University are all that remain in the National Invitational Tournament. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus and Selena Favela / The Sunflower).

Gallery|14 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
The National Invitation Tournament championship trophy and game ball sit in New York Marriott Marquis prior to the press conference on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writers
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers split doubleheader
PHOTOS: Shockers split doubleheader
PHOTOS: UConn steals win from Shockers
PHOTOS: UConn steals win from Shockers
PHOTOS: Chicken N Pickle hosts Succulents and Sangria
PHOTOS: Chicken N Pickle hosts Succulents and Sangria
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls at home
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls at home
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Hoosiers, advance to NIT semifinals
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Hoosiers, advance to NIT semifinals

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers beat Hoosiers, advance to NIT semifinals

  • PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship

  • PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers win sixth straight, advance to semifinals

  • PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

  • PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma

Navigate Right