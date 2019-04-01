PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
The National Invitational Tournament hosted a media press conference with select players from each semifinalist team as well as the head coach of each team. Wichita State, Lipscomb, University of Texas, and Texas Christian University are all that remain in the National Invitational Tournament. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus and Selena Favela / The Sunflower).
Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....
Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...
