Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals

Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton drives the paint during the first half of the game against Lipscomb on April 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews’ 3-pointers were painful.

Wichita State trailed 35-30 when Matthews hit a 3-pointer over the Shockers’ Markis McDuffie. Matthews already had 23 points. He was scoring from inside, outside, and hitting every second-chance shot the Bisons had — and he was in McDuffie’s head.

Gregg Marshall raced to McDuffie at the media timeout. He pulled him into his arms and started yelling. “You need to calm down. You need to calm down. Calm down,” he barked at his four-year senior.

McDuffie struggled to fight frustrations. He turned the ball over, missed step-backs and was off the mark on nearly every 3-pointer he tried to take. It wasn’t until Wichita State took an encouraging nine-point lead — its first of the second half — that McDuffie, and the rest of the Shockers for that matter, finally felt like there was a chance.

Wichita State lost to the Lipscomb Bisons 71-64 in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden. Lipscomb took the lead from Wichita State with 40 seconds left in the game after Matthews hit a deep 3-pointer over the outreached arms of Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis.

The Bisons cut a double-digit to a five-point game with under four minutes left in play. Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique was irate. A foul was called, but that wasn’t the reason for his misery. Wichita State had won the game, and only time stood in the way. Then the Shockers went into a four-minute scoring drought, and all of a sudden, the Shockers had to compete to win the game.

Marshall was forced to call a timeout after the Bisons brought the score to 64-60 with 3:07 in play. Jaime Echenique was stopped with the ball in his hands and as the buzzer sounded for a shot-clock violation out of the timeout. That’s when the Bisons cut it to 64-62. Marshall stood in awe. How did this one get away?

It was a tie game with two minutes left. McDuffie slipped on the court and traveled. Echenique was on the bench with four fouls. The Shockers hadn’t hit a shot in more than six minutes.

Matthews hit a long 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. The crowd was stunned. Lipscomb hadn’t lead since early in the second half, and now they might just steal this one.

Lipscomb was called for a 10-second violation getting the ball up court. Wichita State had one final shot to tie it. Wichita State freshman Erik Stevenson traveled trying to put up a 3-point shot to tie it. McDuffie was depleted, frustrated and upset.

It was early Tuesday morning, and Coach Gregg Marshall’s words were starting to sound repetitive at that point. He simply couldn’t say it enough: “Don’t be surprised at the pace they run their offense.”

Wichita State’s opponent was intensely quick on its feet. To advance to the semifinals in Madison Square Garden, the Bisons needed to score 94 — and they did so in a flash.

Lipscomb’s Matthews, who scored 44 in the quarterfinals, wasn’t willing to wait for anyone. He scored 10 of Lipscomb’s first 14 points, putting the Shockers into a scare. Wichita State’s well-traveled fan base was put to an intense silence.

Wichita State’s only hope to stay in the game was to match Lipscomb’s pace. Samajae Haynes-Jones challenged Lipscomb to a race, and the Shockers’ intensity followed suit.

Haynes-Jones in transition put the Shockers ahead for the first time in the game. Dexter Dennis, Wichita State’s defensive stopper, played tight man-to-man defense on Matthews and halted him all but for a second. Lipscomb Coach Casey Alexander pulled Matthews off the floor for a brief stint, and the Shockers jumped ahead six points. Alexander used lightning-quick offense to put Lipscomb ahead almost instantly.

Matthews had 18 points by the half, and the Bisons held a 35-30 lead. Outside of Matthews, the Bisons had little scoring. Only Matthews and reserve Matt Rose had a 3-pointer.

It became clear: stop Matthews and advance to the NIT championship. Wichita State had decided its game plan would not be to slow the Bisons, but match its tempo.

McDuffie had just 12 points on a noticeably off shooting night. He made just a single basket from 3-point distance and struggled to gain any tempo on offense. McDuffie and Haynes-Jones checked out of the game in the final seconds.