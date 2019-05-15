Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University

Wichita State guard Zach Bush (5) greets a fan as he leave the tunnel before Thursday’s game. (Feb. 9, 2017)

Former Wichita State walk-on Zach Bush will be a graduate assistant for the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.

Bush will join former Shocker assistant coach Steve Forbes, who is the head coach for the Buccaneers.

During his time at WSU, Bush appeared in 64 games, scoring 16 career points in 154 minutes to go with 22 rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals. He was also a redshirt on the 2013 Final Four team.