Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Former Wichita State walk-on Zach Bush will be a graduate assistant for the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team.
Bush will join former Shocker assistant coach Steve Forbes, who is the head coach for the Buccaneers.
During his time at WSU, Bush appeared in 64 games, scoring 16 career points in 154 minutes to go with 22 rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals. He was also a redshirt on the 2013 Final Four team.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.
Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.
Leave a Reply