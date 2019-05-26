Todd Butler fired from the Wichita State baseball program

Wichita State Head Coach Todd Butler argues over a call made by the umpire during the third game of the series against Cincinnati Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State head coach Todd Butler has been fired from the baseball program.

Athletic Director Darron Boatright announced on Sunday that Butler was being dismissed from the team following the conclusion of his sixth season.

He still had one year on his contract that he signed in 2013, and will be owed $300,000.

Butler finished his time with the Shockers with a 169-180 record, while recording one tie. His tenure did not include a postseason appearance. WSU finished this season with a 28-31 record and a loss to UConn in the AAC Semifinals.

As for the rest of the staff, assistant coaches Sammy Esposito and Mike Pelfrey will remain with the program until their contracts are up at the end of June. Scott Gurss, the director of operations, will also live out his contract.