VanVleet hits game-sealing three-pointer, Raptors take 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Fred VanVleet will represent Wichita State this year after being selected for the preseason AP All-American first team. VanVleet received 37 votes — the fourth most overall.

Fred VanVleet will represent Wichita State this year after being selected for the preseason AP All-American first team. VanVleet received 37 votes — the fourth most overall.

Fred VanVleet will represent Wichita State this year after being selected for the preseason AP All-American first team. VanVleet received 37 votes — the fourth most overall.

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, 123-109, to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

VanVleet knocked down the dagger three-pointer with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter. All-NBA forward Kwahi Leonard was double-teamed, and stumbling, when he passed the ball to the former NCAA All-American. VanVleet rose up with Warriors star Draymond Green in his face, and knocked down the three as the shot clock was expiring. After the shot, Golden State called timeout to insert their bench players, ultimately waving their white flag.

VanVleet finished the game with 11 points on 4-8 shooting. He knocked down two three-pointers. The former Shocker also finished with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. For all three Finals games thus far, VanVleet has been the only bench player for either team that has scored in double-figures.

Coming into the Game Three, VanVleet had guarded former league MVP Stephen Curry on 71 total possessions. On those possessions, Curry had just 13 points on 2-10 shooting, which included 1-6 from deep. On Wednesday, VanVleet hassled Curry when he had the chance, knocking him off rhythm, which caused him to miss shots. Curry finished the night with a playoff career-high 47 points, but struggled to get a clean look at the basket with VanVleet on him.

In total, six Toronto players finished with double-figures. Leonard scored a team-high 30 points, while starting point guard Kyle Lowry finished with 23 points of his own. Only three Golden State players finished with double-figures.

The Raptors’ 17-made three-pointers tied the NBA Finals record for most makes by a team on the road.

Game Four is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.