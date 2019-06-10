Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

All three Shockers earn All-American honors at NCAA Track and Field Championships

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|June 10, 2019

Aaron+True+hugs+a+teammate+after+winning+the+javelin+with+a+throw+of+229+feet+3+inches+on+Friday+at+the+Missouri+Valley+Conference+Outdoor+Track+and+Field+Championship.+%28May+12%2C+2017%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

All three Shockers earn All-American honors at NCAA Track and Field Championships

Aaron True hugs a teammate after winning the javelin with a throw of 229 feet 3 inches on Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. (May 12, 2017)

Aaron True hugs a teammate after winning the javelin with a throw of 229 feet 3 inches on Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. (May 12, 2017)

Hannah Roberts

Aaron True hugs a teammate after winning the javelin with a throw of 229 feet 3 inches on Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. (May 12, 2017)

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Aaron True hugs a teammate after winning the javelin with a throw of 229 feet 3 inches on Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. (May 12, 2017)

All three Wichita State participants that qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships this past weekend walked away with All-American honors.

Aaron True, javelin, was the first Shocker to earn All-American honors, after finishing in fifth place with a throw of 73.11 meters. After finishing in eighth place a year ago at the national meet, True became the first male javelin thrower in school history to win two First Team All-American’s.

Selena Favela
Wichita State’s Ben Johnson pole vaults during the meet Thursday afternoon at Cessna Stadium.

Ben Johnson placed 14th in the decathlon with a point total of 7,329 to take home Second Team All-American honors. Johnson, who had to battle blistering heat and thunderstorms over the course of two days, started his first day at 1:00 p.m., and finished the day at 11:00 p.m. Even through the given circumstances, Johnson was still able to claim All-American honors, becoming the fourth WSU decathlete in program history.

Lastly, Rebekah Topham also finished with First Team All-American honors with an eighth place finish in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Even in the 98-degree heat, Topham finished with a time of 9:57.80, good enough for her first All-American honor. Her All-American honor is the eighth female distance All-American honor coached under Kirk Hunter since his arrival in 2010. Topham will return to Wichita State for her senior season in cross country, indoor and outdoor track season as the defending American Athletic Conference MVP in indoor and outdoor.

Khánh Nguyễn
Wichita State’s Rebekah Topham competes in the 1500m race at the Herm Wilson Invitational on March 22, 2019 at Cessna Stadium.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

VanVleet gets stitches as Raptors extend NBA Finals lead to 3-1
VanVleet gets stitches as Raptors extend NBA Finals lead to 3-1
VanVleet hits game-sealing three-pointer, Raptors take 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals
VanVleet hits game-sealing three-pointer, Raptors take 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals
Four Shockers selected in the MLB Draft
Four Shockers selected in the MLB Draft
Three Shockers set for NCAA Track and Field Championships in Texas
Three Shockers set for NCAA Track and Field Championships in Texas
“This is a homecoming for me”: Wedge formally introduced as new head baseball coach
“This is a homecoming for me”: Wedge formally introduced as new head baseball coach

Other stories filed under Track And Field

Three Shockers set for NCAA Track and Field Championships in Texas
Three Shockers set for NCAA Track and Field Championships in Texas
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
Through fire, flames and perseverance, Josh Cable is still running
Through fire, flames and perseverance, Josh Cable is still running
PHOTOS: Track and Field competes at K.T. Woodman Classic
PHOTOS: Track and Field competes at K.T. Woodman Classic
Koskei shatters 31-year-old track record
Koskei shatters 31-year-old track record
Navigate Left
Navigate Right