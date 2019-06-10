All three Shockers earn All-American honors at NCAA Track and Field Championships

Aaron True hugs a teammate after winning the javelin with a throw of 229 feet 3 inches on Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. (May 12, 2017)

All three Wichita State participants that qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships this past weekend walked away with All-American honors.

Aaron True, javelin, was the first Shocker to earn All-American honors, after finishing in fifth place with a throw of 73.11 meters. After finishing in eighth place a year ago at the national meet, True became the first male javelin thrower in school history to win two First Team All-American’s.

Ben Johnson placed 14th in the decathlon with a point total of 7,329 to take home Second Team All-American honors. Johnson, who had to battle blistering heat and thunderstorms over the course of two days, started his first day at 1:00 p.m., and finished the day at 11:00 p.m. Even through the given circumstances, Johnson was still able to claim All-American honors, becoming the fourth WSU decathlete in program history.

Lastly, Rebekah Topham also finished with First Team All-American honors with an eighth place finish in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Even in the 98-degree heat, Topham finished with a time of 9:57.80, good enough for her first All-American honor. Her All-American honor is the eighth female distance All-American honor coached under Kirk Hunter since his arrival in 2010. Topham will return to Wichita State for her senior season in cross country, indoor and outdoor track season as the defending American Athletic Conference MVP in indoor and outdoor.