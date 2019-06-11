VanVleet struggles as Warriors steal a win in Toronto

Fred VanVleet moves down the court in Saturday's game against Missouri State. The Shockers beat the Bears 67-42, and later beat Indiana State 83-69 to win the tournament.

The Toronto Raptors were defeated at home on Monday, 106-105, by the Golden State Warriors to force a Game Six in the NBA Finals.

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet struggled in the potential series-clinching game, scoring 11 points on 3-7 shooting from the field. He recorded two rebounds and one assist. VanVleet also had the worst plus/minus rating on the night from either team. He was -12 while on the floor.

VanVleet did hit two huge three-pointers in the third quarter, cutting the Warrior lead to six points, after being down by 14 points. The Raptors would later take the lead in the fourth quarter after a quick 12-2 run lead by All-NBA forward Kwahi Leonard. Golden State would respond with a run of their own, taking back the lead.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, down one point, VanVleet dribbled the ball up the floor. Leonard was unable to get open, and the former Shocker kicked it to Kyle Lowry in the corner for a three. Golden State’s Draymond Green tipped the shot as the buzzer sounded, sealing the win for the defending NBA Champions and forcing a Game Six in Oakland.

VanVleet, who has hassled Warrior’s superstar Stephen Curry all series, was unable to get into the head of the former league MVP on Monday. VanVleet fouled Curry on two three-pointers throughout the game, one good enough for a rare four-point play. Curry finished with a game-high 31 points. He knocked down five of the team’s 20 three-pointers. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Up next, the Raptors travel back to Oakland for Game Six, leading the series 3-2. The game is set for a 8:00 p.m. CT tip off and will be broadcasted on ABC.