BREAKING: Teddy Allen dismissed following domestic violence property crime, petty theft charges

After being charged on Friday for domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors, Theodore “Teddy” Allen has been dismissed from the basketball team.

An email sent to The Sunflower Tuesday morning included a statement from Director of Athletics Darron Boatright.

“Coach [Gregg] Marshall and I met over the weekend to discuss the situation and the time that Teddy has spent within our program. We came to this decision jointly and agreed that this is best for the program. We wish Teddy well moving forward.”

Marshall also provided a statement in the email.

“I’m both disappointed and sad, and I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more. I wish Teddy nothing but the best in his future.”

Allen, 21, was arrested early Thursday after a woman in her 20s accused him of coming into her home, strangling her, breaking her phone and taking her keys, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Allen’s arraignment is set for July 29.

Allen was set to play for the Shockers during the 2019-20 season after the NCAA wouldn’t grant his waiver last season.