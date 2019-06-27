Frankamp set to play in NBA Summer League with Lakers

Former Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp will also get a shot to prove himself during the NBA Summer League starting in July.

Frankamp announced Wednesday on Twitter that he reached a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to play on this year’s Summer League team. The Lakers will play July 1-3 in Sacramento in the California Classic and July 5-15 in Vegas for the Summer League. Frankamp joins former WSU forward Markis McDuffie in Vegas, who will be playing for the Indiana Pacers.

Couldn’t be more excited to play for the @Lakers in summer league this summer! Work to do 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o3wyukdP7N — Conner Frankamp (@CFrankamp_23) June 26, 2019

The former Shocker did not receive any NBA looks coming out of college, where he averaged 10.6 points per game and shot 36 percent from three-point range. Frankamp played last season with BC Beroe in the top league in Bulgaria. He finished third in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while shooting 49 percent from downtown. He also added 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. In May, Frankamp’s team lost in the league semifinals to the eventual champions.

In total, Frankamp will play seven games in ten days for the Lakers between the California Classic and NBA Summer League. After finishing his time with the team, he still plans on coming back to Wichita to participate in The Basketball Tournament with the Aftershocks alumni team starting on July 25 in Charles Koch Arena.

Frankamp signed a deal for next season already with the Rethymno Cretan Kings in Greece’s top league, according to the Wichita Eagle. That team’s season runs from October through May.