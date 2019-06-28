Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Alec Bohm to play in the 2019 Futures game

Former Wichita State third baseman and No. 3 overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft Alec Bohm has been selected to the NL Roster as a part of the 2019 Futures game.

Bohm was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bohm has skyrocketed through the Phillies farm system reaching the AA team within the Phillies organization, the Reading Fightin Phils.

His power has continued to translate with two home runs in just 28 plate appearances along with 4 RBIs.

The Futures game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio at 6 p.m. CT on July 7 as apart of the All-Star Game Festivities.