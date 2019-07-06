Shamet, Clippers are NBA Title favorites after blockbuster roster additions

Landry Shamet answers questions from the media during the press conference, on March 15, 2018, in San Diego.

Former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet will have a solid chance to win an NBA Championship next season.

Early Saturday morning, free agent forward and defending NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard announced his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

On an even more surprising note that shocked the league, the Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster trade that sent All-NBA forward and MVP finalist Paul George to the Clippers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks to the Thunder.

Shamet was not included in the trade and will remain with the Clippers.

With the latest additions to the roster, the Clippers now hold the best odds to win the NBA Title next season at 7/2. The Lakers, 4/1, and Milwaukee Bucks, 6/1, are not far behind.