Men’s basketball releases full non-conference schedule

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis receives a pass from guard Erik Stevenson and finishes the dunk with 33 seconds left in the second half. Stevenson threw the homerun pass to beat Temple's full-court pressure. The Shockers were up 77-73 at this point in the game. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

The Wichita State men’s basketball team released its full non-conference schedule Thursday morning.

The Shockers will play a record amount of home games for the upcoming season. In 13 total non-conference games, WSU will play inside Charles Koch Arena nine times, with another game played in INTRUST Bank Arena. That number will grow to 19 total home games when the American Athletic Conference releases conference schedules in September.

The previous record of 17 home games was set on four different occasions, most recently in 2017.

Since the 2011-2012 season, the Shockers have a 116-11 record at home, which is bad news for its opponents. The home-heavy schedule also comes with quality, with five of the 10 opponents reaching the NCAA Tournament a season ago: Gardner-Webb, November 19, Oklahoma, December 14 at INTRUST Bank Arena, Virginia Commonwealth, December 21, Abilene Christian, December 29, and Ole Miss, January 4.

The other match ups include Omaha, November 5, Texas Southern, November 9, UT Martin, November 16, Oral Roberts, November 23, and Central Arkansas, December 5.

The only action WSU will get outside of the city of Wichita for non-conference play will come when the team travels to Cancun for the Cancun Challenge from November 26-28, against South Carolina and either Northern Iowa or West Virginia, and on December 8 when the team travels to play Oklahoma State in Stillwater.