TBT: Golden Eagles win Wichita Regional

Sideline Cancer's Raymond Cowels III jumps to block Golden Eagles' Maurice Acker during their game on July 28 in Charles Koch Arena.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles took down Sideline Cancer as they advanced to Chicago to continue their quest for the TBT championship.

With their win, the Marquette alumni, took home an excess of $96,000 to be split amongst the team.

Despite being favorites to come out of the Wichita region, they had their backs against the wall for most of the tournament.

In their first game against Fort Hood Wounded Warriors, the Golden Eagles trailed by as many as five points but ultimately took back the lead as they headed into halftime. They were able to turn it on in the second half as they outscored Fort Hood by 28 points as they advanced to the semifinals and were set to play Team Colorado.

In the semifinals, the Golden Eagles held a comfortable lead for the majority of the game, but got cold as the Elam Ending started.

They were pushed to the brink of elimination, trailing as Team Colorado went on a 21-8 run making the score 81-80 and just two points away from the upset. The Golden Eagles scrambled and ultimately got a much-needed stop. Elgin Cook drilled the three to send them onto the championship game.

“We work on open shots every day, I was wide open and shot the ball confidently and knocked it down,” said Golden Eagles forward Elgin Cook.

Despite almost all of the Golden Eagles roster being constructed of Marquette alumni, Elgin Cook attended the University of Oregon to play collegiate ball. With him growing up in the Milwaukee area he was welcomed by the fanbase.

“I’m always down in Marquette working out and I know a bunch of these guys,” said Cook. “They welcomed me with open arms and they do a good job of motivating me and pushing each other. I think it’s showing.”

In the championship game of the Wichita Regional, the Golden Eagles jumped to a sizable lead and never allowed Sideline Cancer to claw back. Their lead grew all the way to 19 midway through the third quarter. Sideline Cancer made a late 18-8 run but Jamil Wilson clinched the game with a three as the Golden Eagles.

With high ticket sells, the Golden Eagles took home more money than any other region champions.

For winning the region, the Marquette alumni collected 25% of the total ticket sales The next closest region was Syracuse with the winner Brotherly Love collected around $27,700 for their victory.

Up next the Golden Eagles are set to play No. 8 seed Jackson TN Underdawgs on August 1 at 8:00 p.m.