Joseph Shepard, candidate for the At Large board member for USD 259 talks to volunteers regarding the process canvassing and door-to-door campaigning. June 29, 2019.

‘I have work to do:’ Shepard advances to general election for Wichita school board

Following a primary election Tuesday, former Student Body President Joseph Shepard will face incumbent Sheril Logan in the Nov.5 general election for USD269 school board.

Shepard said he was humbled by the results of the primary election.

“The opportunity to serve in a position where I can really advocate for students … and overall just ensure we are providing the best quality school is really important to me,” he said in a phone interview with The Sunflower.

Shepard was president of Student Government Association during the 58th and 59th sessions, from 2015 to 2017.

While Shepard was first in the race Tuesday with almost 33 percent of the vote, he said that doesn’t mean he’ll be taking it easy on the road to the general.

“I have ground to make up and because we have the lead, doesn’t mean we’re going to keep that lead,” Shepard said.

Shepard’s opponent Logan, a retired administrator at USD 259, has served on the school board since 2011, serving as president and vice president for periods of time. She earned nearly 30 percent of the vote in the primary.

She told the Wichita Eagle Tuesday that she was committed to winning the general election and “committed to the kids of Wichita.”

Shepard said he and Logan’s shared passion Wichita schools is a motivator as he heads into the general election.

“We don’t have time to take one day off because we’re up against an incumbent … who is also very passionate about serving our schools,” he said.

“So for me, I have work to do.”