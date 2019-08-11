Larry Rankin, former Shocker SID, dies after two year battle with cancer

Former Wichita State assistant athletic director for media relations, Larry Rankin, died Friday night after a two year battle with esophageal cancer.

Rankin, who worked for the Shockers for more than 25 years, joined WSU in 1992 as an assistant sports information director. By 1994, he took over the media relations office as sports information director. In 1998, Rankin was one of the schools assistant athletic directors.

During his time with the school, Rankin’s responsibilities in the media relations department made him oversee five NCAA Baseball Regionals, the most recent in 2002, and the 1994 NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional First and Second Rounds.

He also handled media relations for the 1996 College World Series baseball team, 2006 NCAA Sweet 16 men’s basketball team and 2013 NCAA Final Four men’s basketball team. He also headed the media campaign for the “Roundhouse Renaissance,” which brought $25 million in upgrades to Charles Koch Arena.

In 2017, Rankin was awarded the Missouri Valley Conference’s Most Courageous Award for facing his illness. The award is presented to those whose behavior reflects honor on the institution or the Conference.

“We are saddened to learn today of the passing of Larry Rankin,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said on Saturday in a press release. “Larry served as Assistant AD of Media Relations for over 25 years and amassed friends and relationships all across the country, while representing Shocker Athletics. Our thoughts are with Denise, Garrett, Bailey and Wyatt as they remain an integral part of the Shocker Athletics family.”

Rankin was 51 years old.