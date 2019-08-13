McDuffie signs first professional contract with Hungarian team

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie calls for the fans to cheer louder during the second half of the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie calls for the fans to cheer louder during the second half of the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Former Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie signed his first professional basketball contract with Alba Fehervar, a team in Hungary’s top-tier league.

McDuffie, who was selected to second-team all AAC a season ago, just finished a summer where he played for the Indiana Pacers summer league team, and was a participant in the NBA G-League Invitational. In the Las Vegas Summer League, McDuffie appeared in just three games for Indiana, averaging three points per game in 11 minutes of action.

The former Shocker also participated in the G-League Invitational, where hopeful undrafted rookies can find their way onto a roster, or get drafted into the developmental league. McDuffie did raise some eyebrows, but ultimately signed a deal overseas.

.@ThatMcDuffieKid takes it all the way to the rack💪 Don’t mess with @GoShockers! pic.twitter.com/7LbCzyS1X1 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 10, 2019

McDuffie averaged 18.2 points and five rebounds for WSU last season, leading the team to the NIT semifinals in Madison Square Garden. He will also join another former Shocker, Daishon Smith, on the Hungarian team as well.