LTTE: A message from your student body president

Fellow Shockers,

Welcome back to campus! I hope you had a summer full of relaxation and exciting experiences. I am sure some of you are ready to begin all of the activities the new semester is bound to bring forward, while others are hesitant or wish summer was just one week longer. However you may feel, just take a moment to enjoy where you are at in your life and tell yourself that no matter what this semester may bring, you will succeed!

As college students, we tend to experience many different stressors over the years. Whether it is that first organic chemistry test you think you are bound to fail, difficulties with your FASFA, or you are away from home for the first time and are beginning to feel homesick, remember that you are not alone. Shocker Nation is full of individuals who have experienced similar situations and are willing to help in whatever way they can. Use the resources you have available to you, and by doing so, you can make this year a great success.

During our Together We Can campaign, Vice President Michael Bearth and I discussed how the development of a Student Support Services building would be a huge benefit to Wichita State University. This is an initiative Michael and I will be working towards over the course of our term. As I am sure some of you know, this was a project that was a part of the Shock the Future referendum and is not the only one we plan to advocate for. The updates to Henrion Hall are a great example.

As your Student Body President, I promise to listen to your voice and support you throughout this year. Michael and I will work our hardest to ensure the 62nd Session is successful in representing the student body and meeting your needs. All I ask is that you try your best over this new semester and throughout the academic year. A university can only be as successful as its students, so let us show our community, our state, our country, and even the world what it means to be a Shocker: ambitious, compassionate, and innovative!

Always remember, “It’s a great day to be a Shocker!”

I wish you all the very best of luck, and congratulate those graduating this year.

-Kitrina Miller, Student Body President