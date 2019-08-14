LTTE: A letter from the interim president

Welcome to the 2019-20 academic year at Wichita State University. This is a time for new beginnings. Not only for first-time students, but also for our returning students, as well as the faculty and staff. With this new year comes new hopes and dreams and that is a privilege we all share.

In the five months I have served as your interim president, I have become a true convert to the Shocker Nation. This university values each student and sincerely wants to help them realize their potential and their path to a meaningful career and life.

So, if you’re a new student, what do you need to do? First and foremost is to take your studies seriously. Go to class, do your homework and ask questions when you do not understand something.

This sounds so simple, but I am convinced they are the keys to your continued success.

I encourage you to reflect on what you are learning, even though there will be some subjects that are not as interesting to you as others.

Finally, seek help if you are struggling with a particular assignment or class. The university has a number of resources to assist you.

By the way, college is supposed to be fun and a place to make new and lasting friendships. So, get involved in some activity or club. Participate in a variety of activities on campus and let yourself enjoy each experience.

If you do, I promise that you will make many friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

I also know that college can be a time of stress in your lives, and I want to urge you to take advantage of the many support services available to you. We want you to know that we will be there to help you through any difficulties you might face

Our former President, Dr. John Bardo, was famous for regularly saying; “It is a great day to be a Shocker!” I would add that we are hoping that the coming academic year will be: A Great Year to Be a Shocker!

Let’s make some special memories together.

– Dr. Andy Tompkins, Interim President