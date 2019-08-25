Shockers to host exhibition against Nebraska

Wichita State's Paxton Wallace celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma State on April 4, 2018 at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State fans will get to see newly hired baseball coach Eric Wedge in action as early as next month.

Announced on Wednesday, the Shockers will host a fall exhibition game against Nebraska on Sept. 21 at Eck Stadium. The game will also mark Wedge’s collegiate head coaching debut.

The first pitch is set for 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to get the chance to welcome Coach Bolt and Nebraska to Eck Stadium Sept. 21,” Wedge said in a statement to GoShockers. “This will be an outstanding opportunity for Shocker fans to watch two storied college baseball programs face-off, and get an early preview of the 2020 Shockers.”

Tickets for the game cost just $5, with season ticket holders getting in for free. Students of the university will also receive free admission with a valid student ID. These tickets can be ordered online, or at the ticket office inside Charles Koch Arena. The first 2,000 fans to enter the gates will also receive a limited edition Eric Wedge trading card.

Dating back to 1950, the Shockers and Cornhuskers have met head-to-head 50 times, with Nebraska leading the all-time series 26-24. Last season, the two teams played a scrimmage in Lincoln.

WSU will also travel to Missouri State for another exhibition on Oct. 5.