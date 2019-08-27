Women’s cross country ranked No. 7 in the midwest

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its preseason rankings on Monday evening.

In the Midwest region, the Wichita State women’s cross country team was ranked No. 7. It is the highest preseason ranking since 2016. The Shockers are also ranked as the No. 1 team in the state of Kansas, ahead of Kansas and Kansas State.

Last season, the team won the American Athletic Conference meet. The team went on to place No. 10 in the NCAA Midwest Meet. AAC runner of the year Winny Koskei qualified for the NCAA Championships and took 35th place.

The Shockers return five out of the seven runners who won the AAC title a season ago. Koskei, who won the individual title at the meet as well, will be joined by Halle Johnson, Rita Schnacker, Rebekah Topham and Yazmine Wright.