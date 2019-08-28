Hilliard hits home run in major league debut

Former Shocker Sam Hilliard was called up to the major leagues for the Colorado Rockies as they started their series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Hilliard hit a home run on his first Major League hit, but the Rockies ultimately lost 10-6.

Hilliard played one season with Wichita State, after arriving from Crowder College. Hilliard hit .335 while also tallying eight home runs along with 51 RBIs.

Hilliard was primarily recruited to Wichita State to become a pitcher until he switched to a hitter.

In the 2015 MLB Draft, Hilliard was selected in the 15th round by the Colorado Rockies.

In the 2019 season, Hilliard has played all 135 minor league games with the Albuquerque Isotopes and has 35 home runs, which puts him in the top three for the Pacific Coast League this season.

Recently, Hilliard was ranked as the Rockies No. 9 prospect by MLB.com.