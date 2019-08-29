Former Shocker Deja Young takes gold at Parapan Games

Former Wichita State track runner Deja Young scored a gold medal in the Parapan Games in Lima, Peru, this week.

Young was born with brachial plexus, which caused nerve damage and limited mobility in her right shoulder. Despite her disability, Young received a track scholarship to WSU, where she eventually earned All-Conference honors. She learned of Paralympic Track and Field during college.

In the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, Young took home two gold medals.

This week, she took home another gold in the 100m with a time of 12.04 seconds, which was .04 seconds off of the world record. This was Young’s first appearance in the Parapan Games.

“This was my first Pan American games ever, so I was really excited and really nervous,” Young said after the race. “It’s been an amazing experience, and Lima has showed so much love, and everyone spread so much hope. I loved it and it was great.”