Shockers sweep Holy Cross in straight sets to open season

Wichita State's Emma Wright serves the ball during the last set of their exhibition against Kansas on Aug. 17 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State volleyball team opened its season with a three-set sweep against Holy Cross on Friday. It was the team’s first match during the Penn State classic.

Only two starters from last season’s team, Megan Taflinger and Emma Wright, made the starting lineup for the Shockers in the season opener. Taflinger was on the outside while Wright was in the middle. Senior libero Kara Bown was the only other returner who made the starting lineup.

The Shockers outscored the Crusaders 54-34 on their way to a sweep. As a team, WSU tallied 45 kills on 41 assists, and recorded 60 digs. WSU hit .289 as a whole.

Individually, Taflinger and recent transfer Damadj Johnson led the Shockers with nine kills each. Red-shirt freshman Brylee Kelly and true freshman Nicole Anderson each had eight kills of their own. Bown led the team with 18 digs and Kayce Litzau posted a team-high 23 assists.

Up next, Wichita State concludes the tournament on Saturday with matches against Hofstra and No. 8 Penn State. The match with the Pride starts at noon, with the night-cap against the Nittany Lions starting at 7 p.m.