Wichita State takes down Hofstra in five sets

Members of Wichita State's volleyball team celebrate after scoring against North Texas last season.

Members of Wichita State's volleyball team celebrate after scoring against North Texas last season.

Members of Wichita State's volleyball team celebrate after scoring against North Texas last season.

Wichita State continued its undefeated season on Saturday after defeating Hofstra in five sets. The Shockers improved to 2-0 for the Penn State Classic and on the season.

The Shockers were able to win the first set after pulling away due to a service ace from McKayla Wuensch. The Shockers defeated Hofstra 25-23 in the first.

The Pride was able to battle back in set two, 25-13. Hofstra recorded 15 kills in the set along with a 40% hitting percentage.

Just as they were able to do all afternoon, the Shockers found a way to bounce back to regain a one-set lead in the third set. The Shockers went on a 10-3 run in the set, catapulting themselves to a 25-18 set victory.

WSU was unable to secure the match victory in the fourth set as they dropped the set 25-16, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Wichita State secured an 8-6 lead as the teams changed sides, and an attack error from Ana Martinovic clinched the match victory. WSU won the final set 15-13.

Despite picking up the victory, Hofstra was much more efficient in picking up kills throughout the match. The Pride tallied up 62 kills and a .226 hitting percentage. WSU picked up just 49 kills and hit .177 percent on offense.

Individually, senior Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 12 kills. Freshman Nicole Anderson tallied 10 kills and both Sina Uluave and Brylee Kelly each had nine kills.

Next up, the Shockers will conclude the Penn State Classic with a match against No. 8 Penn State at 7:00 p.m.