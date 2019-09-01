Shockers swept against No. 8 Penn State

Shocker's Megan Taflinger jumps to hit the ball for a point during their game against Kansas University on Aug. 17 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State volleyball team was swept in straight sets against No. 8 Penn State on Saturday, bringing the team’s overall record to 2-1.

The Nittany Lions won the match 25-14, 25-14, 25-7.

Chirs Lamb’s team was unable to get much going offensively on the night. As a team, the Shockers hit just .026, while Penn State hit .474. WSU was outscored by 30 points on the night, 54-24. Out of the team’s 54 points, Penn State had 44 kills. The Shockers had 20 errors.

Individually, freshman Sophia Rohling had a team-high five kills. Megan Taflinger was right behind her with four kills. McKayla Wuensch recorded 11 assists and Kayce Litzau had 10 of her own.

For Penn State, Serena Gray tallied a game-high 18 kills.

The Shockers leave the season-opening tournament with two wins. On Friday, WSU took down Holy Cross 3-0. Saturday morning, the team defeated Hofstra in a five-set classic.

Up next, the Shockers will travel to San Luis Obispo, California for the Cal Poly Tournament. The tournament runs from Sept. 5-7. WSU’s home opener will be Sept. 12 against No. 4 BYU, a match that also marks the start of the Shocker Volleyball Classic tournament. No. 5 Texas will also participate in the upcoming Shocker Volleyball Classic.