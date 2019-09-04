Ultimate frisbee coming back to Wichita State

Captain John Mercer looks for the disk that captain David Jochems passes through his guard to a teammate during a Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club practice on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This practice was the first of the year for the club.

Captain John Mercer looks for the disk that captain David Jochems passes through his guard to a teammate during a Wichita State University Ultimate Frisbee Club practice on Sept. 3 at Fairmount Park. This practice was the first of the year for the club.

For the first time in 10 years, ultimate frisbee is coming back to the Wichita State campus.

On Tuesday, the newly founded frisbee team, the Wheaties, held its first practice. The team has two captains, students John Mercer and David Jochems. The Wheaties are coached by Kristoffer Broadley.

Jochems and Mercer’s love for the sport motivated them to organize a team.

“The school had it about 10 years ago, but then it died,” Jochems said. “John (Mercer) and I came together, talked, and decided that we liked it enough and should try to get it started at this school again.”

More than 10 people showed up for the team’s first-ever practice. Coach Broadley said he hopes to get at least two — possibly three — tournaments on the schedule this school year. The team’s first tournament is scheduled for this month.

“We want to try to get at least two tournaments in to show these guys what it’s about,” Broadley said. “We have a third tournament we could go to, which is sectionals. It’d be a great experience for them, but there’s a lot of tough teams that participate.”