Wichita Baseball slow-plays name reveal

Construction continues on Wichita's new minor league baseball stadium. The stadium will be just one attraction at the ballpark village which is said to be completed by 2020.

In early August the new Wichita minor league team introduced the first of seven potential names for the team which caused much confusion among the fan-base.

So far, the team has introduced the names of the Wichita River Riders, Wichita 29ers, and the Wichita Linemen. The team will continue to introduce names every other week until finally introducing the official team name and colors in November, according to the team’s Facebook page.

After receiving over 3,000 name ideas, the team will announce the final name after gauging the response from the fan-base. The final logo will be designed by prolific designer, Todd Radom, who has designed logos for the Big 3, World Baseball Classic, and MLB All-Star Games.

The logos produced thus far will not be the final product, if that team name is selected.

The team that is moving to Wichita was formerly known as the New Orleans Baby Cakes and is the AAA-affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Baby Cakes competed in the Pacific Coast League this past season and finished with a record of 73-65. The Miami Marlins have the No. 4 ranked Farm System in the MLB according to MLB.com. The Marlins top prospect, Sixto Sanchez is the No. 23 prospect overall.

The team is set to begin play against the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, on April 14, 2020. The game will mark the first time minor league baseball will be played in Wichita since the Wranglers played in the city ending in 2007.