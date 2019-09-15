PHOTOS: Sights from the Shocker Volleyball Classic

The Wichita State volleyball team hosted the Shocker Volleyball Classic this weekend inside Charles Koch Arena. Here are The Sunflower's best snapshots from the tournament.

Marshall Sunner, Khanh Nguyen, and Morgan Anderson|September 15, 2019

  • Wichita State freshman Sina Uluave digs a ball during the game against BYU on September 12, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Wichita State redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor goes up for a kill against BYU.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Arianna Arjomand serves the ball during the Shockers' home opener against BYU.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State junior Emma Wright goes up for a kill during the game against BYU.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Wichita State junior Mckayla Wuensch gets hyped after the team scores on BYU. The game was held at Koch Area.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Wichita State freshman Sina Uluave goes up for a kill during the game against BYU at Koch Arena.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Shocker head coach Chris Lamb speaks with a referee about a call during the team's home opener against BYU.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Skylar Goering (1) and junior McKayla Wuensch (14) celebrate a point during the Shockers' home opener against BYU.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Nicole Anderson goes up for a kill during WSU's home opener against BYU.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State redshirt sophomore Megan Taflinger goes up for a kill during the game against BYU.

    Khánh Nguyễn

  • Wichita State freshman Kayce Litzau attempts to save the ball during the Shockers game against VCU on Friday inside Charles Koch Arena.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Sophia Rohling spikes towards VCU blockers during the second set of the game against the Rams.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman hitter Chinelo Ogogor spikes the ball while VCU defenders go up for a double block.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Freshman Arianna Arjomand celebrates with her teammates after scoring against the VCU Rams.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Nicole Anderson goes up for a spike against the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's McKayla Wuensch goes up to set the ball during the game against VCU on Sept. 13.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Lily Liekweg returns the ball during the game against VCU.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Chinelo Ogogor spikes over VCU defenders.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State's Sina Uluave goes up to serve to the VCU Rams on September 13, 2019.

    Morgan Anderson

  • Wichita State freshman Sina Uluave digs the ball during the game against Texas on September 14, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Khan Nguyen

  • Wichita State freshmen Sina Uluave and Chinelo Ogogor go up for a block during the game against Texas on September 14, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Khanh Nguyen

  • Wichita State freshman Nicole Anderson follows through after hitting the ball against Texas on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Arianna Arjomand hits the ball against Texas on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Nicole Anderson digs the ball during the game against Texas on September 14, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Khanh Nguyen

  • Wichita State head coach Chris Lamb speaks to his team during a timeout against Texas on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Sina Uluave goes up for a kill against Texas on Saturday.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State players celebrate after scoring on Texas during their game on September 14, 2019 at Koch Arena.

    Khanh Nguyen

  • Freshman Nicole Anderson serves the ball against Texas on Saturday.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State freshman Sina Uluave poses with WuShock after being selected to the Shocker Classic All-Tournament team on Saturday.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Wichita State sophomore Megan Taflinger poses with WuShock after being awarded a place on the Shocker Classic All-Tournament team on Saturday.

    Marshall Sunner

  • Texas' Micaya White poses with WuShock after being selected to the Shocker Classic All-Tournament team on Saturday. White also won the tournaments Most Outstanding Player award.

    Marshall Sunner

