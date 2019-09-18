Wichita State track team releases schedule, 7 home meets on agenda

Wichita State's Kendra Henry throws in the javelin event on the second day of the K.T. Woodman Classic.

The Wichita State track and field team announced its schedule for both the indoor and outdoor seasons Wednesday. In total, the Shockers will host seven home meets, five during the indoor season.

The Shocker Prelude and the Triangular kick off the 2020 season for the team. The meets run from Jan. 17-18.

As for the outdoor season, the Shockers will host the annual KT Woodman meet from April 8-11, and the Shocker Open on May 8. The Shocker Open will be the last meet for the team before the postseason gets underway.

For a fifth consecutive year, the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships will be held in February in Birmingham, Alabama. Last year, the Shocker men were runners up at the meet, and the women placed third.

This year, the AAC outdoor meet will be held in Tampa, Florida, on the campus of South Florida. The women’s team, led by Runner of the Year Winny Koskei, took the conference title home a season ago, while the men were runners up.

The NCAA national indoor championships will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from March 13-14, with the outdoor championships running from June 10-13 in Austin, Texas.

The NCAA West Regional, the Shockers’ region, will be held a short distance away in Lawrence, Kansas. It will be the qualifying round for the outdoor championships and will run from May 28-30.